Ukrainian-based armed groups enter Russia, claims control of villages

Two paramilitary groups Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and Siberian Battalion (SB) — supporting Ukraine — claimed to have entered Russian territory, facing the country’s forces as Moscow denied any breakthrough Tuesday.

Videos uploaded on social media showed the armed men purportedly in Belgorod and Kursk regions in Russia.



Russian news agency Tass, quoting the Defence Ministry and the Federal Security Service, reported that Ukrainian forces were forced out from the territory with losses.

Tass reported that the Ukrainian military could not control any settlements however, an exiled Russian politician claimed that the forces controlled two villages.

The Defence Ministry said that on March 12, Ukrainian formations attempted to "invade the Belgorod Region in three locations at once: near the settlements of Odnorobovka, Nekhoteyevka and Spodaryushino. They were hit by aviation, artillery and rocket forces."

Russian intelligence agency FSB said that since March 10, "Kyiv has lost over 100 men, six tanks, and a CAESAR self-propelled artillery unit, along with 20 armored fighting vehicles and a strongpoint."

Ukraine denied any involvement saying the paramilitary groups were "independent organisations of Russian nationals, and therefore operating at home.”

The Russian military operation against Ukraine has entered its third year starting in February 2022. This is considered as a major war in the European continent since World War Two.



A video posted Tuesday by FRL purportedly shows a border area of Russian and Ukrainian.

An armed person is heard saying: "Like all our fellow citizens, in the Legion, we dream of a Russia freed from Putin's dictatorship. But we don't just dream: we make every effort to make these dreams come true. We will take our land away from the regime, centimeter by centimeter."

The SB said that "fierce fighting is going on the Russian Federation territory."

The military group also denounced the Russian presidential elections scheduled on 15-17 March, in which Vladimir Putin is expected to secure victory.

"Ballots and polling stations in this case are fiction. You can really change your life for the better only with weapons in your hands," the SB said.

