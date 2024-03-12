UN chief calls for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries

UNITED NATIONS/GAZA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a truce in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Sudan as the holy fasting month of Ramazan began.
He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of “all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required” to Gaza, where the U.N. has warned that a quarter of the population are on the brink of famine. “International humanitarian law lies in tatters,” he told reporters. “And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell.”
Meanwhile, Israel was checking on Monday whether Hamas’s deputy military leader had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza, Israeli media said, as prospects faded of talks securing a ceasefire to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.
If his death is confirmed, Marwan Issa will be the highest-ranking official from the Islamist movement killed by Israel in five months of war that have pulverised the coastal enclave and killed thousands of Palestinians. Issa, known as the ‘Shadow Man’ for his ability to stay out of sight, was one of three top Hamas leaders who planned the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war and are believed to have been directing Hamas’s military operations since then.
Israeli Army Radio said the Al-Nusseirat camp in central Gaza had been bombed on Saturday night following intelligence about the location of Issa, second-in-command of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades. The attack killed five people, the report said.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel was checking whether the fatalities included Issa.
A Palestinian source said the Israelis had hit a place where they thought Issa was hiding, but could give no details of his fate. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hamas officials did not immediately comment on the media reports.
On Sunday, in a statement rounding up operations from the previous 24 hours, Israel said its forces had killed fighters in central Gaza but did not mention the camp.
“There still aren’t indications with certainty,” Chili Tropper, an Israeli cabinet minister, said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 television on Monday.
“If indeed Marwan Issa was eliminated, who in many ways is Hamas’ military chief of staff, it’s a great achievement by the IDF and Shin Bet [Israeli security agency],” he said. “I still don’t know if he was eliminated. I’m waiting patiently to receive the indications.”
Issa is on Israel’s “most wanted” list, together with Mohammed Deif, commander of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar. Fighters from Hamas, which administers Gaza, killed 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and took 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.