UN chief calls for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries

UNITED NATIONS/GAZA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a truce in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Sudan as the holy fasting month of Ramazan began.

He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the re­moval of “all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required” to Gaza, where the U.N. has warned that a quarter of the population are on the brink of famine. “Internation­al humanitarian law lies in tatters,” he told reporters. “And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plum­met the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell.”

Meanwhile, Israel was checking on Monday whether Hamas’s deputy military leader had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza, Israeli media said, as prospects faded of talks securing a ceasefire to coincide with the Mus­lim holy month of Ramazan.

If his death is confirmed, Marwan Issa will be the highest-ranking of­ficial from the Islamist movement killed by Israel in five months of war that have pulverised the coastal enclave and killed thousands of Pal­estinians. Issa, known as the ‘Shad­ow Man’ for his ability to stay out of sight, was one of three top Hamas leaders who planned the Oct. 7 at­tack on Israel that triggered the war and are believed to have been directing Hamas’s military opera­tions since then.

Israeli Army Radio said the Al-Nus­seirat camp in central Gaza had been bombed on Saturday night follow­ing intelligence about the location of Issa, second-in-command of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qa­ssam Brigades. The attack killed five people, the report said.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel was checking whether the fatalities included Issa.

A Palestinian source said the Is­raelis had hit a place where they thought Issa was hiding, but could give no details of his fate. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hamas of­ficials did not immediately comment on the media reports.

On Sunday, in a statement round­ing up operations from the previous 24 hours, Israel said its forces had killed fighters in central Gaza but did not mention the camp.

“There still aren’t indications with certainty,” Chili Tropper, an Israe­li cabinet minister, said in an inter­view with Israel’s Channel 13 televi­sion on Monday.

“If indeed Marwan Issa was elimi­nated, who in many ways is Hamas’ military chief of staff, it’s a great achievement by the IDF and Shin Bet [Israeli security agency],” he said. “I still don’t know if he was eliminated. I’m waiting patiently to receive the indications.”

Issa is on Israel’s “most wanted” list, together with Mohammed Deif, commander of the Izz el-Deen al-Qa­ssam Brigades, and Hamas’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar. Fighters from Hamas, which administers Gaza, killed 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 at­tack and took 253 hostages, accord­ing to Israeli tallies.