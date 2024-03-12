Upholding Democracy

In the wake of the February 8 Elections, Pakistan finds itself entangled in a web of protests, with citizens voicing their discontent over alleged electoral rigging. Yet, what is most alarming is the Punjab Police’s heavy-handed response, a blatant disregard for the democratic right to peaceful dissent. The scenes of protestors being beaten, dragged from cars, and key leaders detained paint a grim picture of a democracy under siege.
The Punjab Police’s ruthless crackdown on PTI-led protests, including the arrest of leaders like Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja, highlights how advocating for justice has become synonymous with facing batons and arrests. Equally distressing is the involvement of vulnerable groups, including young women and children, in these protests. Instead of safeguarding these individuals, the police seem determined to instil fear through brute force. Videos circulating on social media depict a disturbing reality - police dragging protestors from vehicles, a clear violation of basic human rights. This is not the democracy we signed up for, and it is certainly not the example we should be setting for future generations.
These events unfold in the aftermath of Maryam Nawaz’s recent declaration to be ruthless against protestors. This may have served as a catalyst for the current situation as such rhetoric from a leader only serves to justify the excessive use of force witnessed on the streets. Democracy requires dialogue, not an iron fist. It demands leaders who listen to their constituents, not those who suppress their voices with batons and arrests. Pakistan must reimagine its approach to governance. Instead of treating the protestors as enemies of the state, the authorities must acknowledge the power of dialogue, and engage with them. Impartial investigations into the allegations of electoral rigging are essential for restoring faith in the democratic process. Brushing these claims aside will only widen the gap between the people and their government.
The unfolding events in Pakistan demand more than political manoeuvring and a mere display of authority. Authorities must reassess their approach, striving to comprehend the people’s grievances. Safeguarding the right to peaceful protest is not a mere option but rather it is an obligation. It is high time for Pakistan to reclaim its democratic spirit, taking a strong stand against the erosion of its fundamental values.