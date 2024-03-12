Upholding Democracy

In the wake of the February 8 Elections, Pakistan finds itself en­tangled in a web of protests, with citizens voicing their discon­tent over alleged electoral rigging. Yet, what is most alarming is the Punjab Police’s heavy-handed response, a blatant disregard for the democratic right to peaceful dissent. The scenes of protes­tors being beaten, dragged from cars, and key leaders detained paint a grim picture of a democracy under siege.

The Punjab Police’s ruthless crackdown on PTI-led protests, in­cluding the arrest of leaders like Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja, highlights how advocating for justice has become syn­onymous with facing batons and arrests. Equally distressing is the involvement of vulnerable groups, including young women and chil­dren, in these protests. Instead of safeguarding these individuals, the police seem determined to instil fear through brute force. Vid­eos circulating on social media depict a disturbing reality - police dragging protestors from vehicles, a clear violation of basic human rights. This is not the democracy we signed up for, and it is certainly not the example we should be setting for future generations.

These events unfold in the aftermath of Maryam Nawaz’s re­cent declaration to be ruthless against protestors. This may have served as a catalyst for the current situation as such rhetoric from a leader only serves to justify the excessive use of force witnessed on the streets. Democracy requires dialogue, not an iron fist. It demands leaders who listen to their constituents, not those who suppress their voices with batons and arrests. Pakistan must rei­magine its approach to governance. Instead of treating the protes­tors as enemies of the state, the authorities must acknowledge the power of dialogue, and engage with them. Impartial investigations into the allegations of electoral rigging are essential for restoring faith in the democratic process. Brushing these claims aside will only widen the gap between the people and their government.

The unfolding events in Pakistan demand more than political manoeuvring and a mere display of authority. Authorities must re­assess their approach, striving to comprehend the people’s griev­ances. Safeguarding the right to peaceful protest is not a mere op­tion but rather it is an obligation. It is high time for Pakistan to reclaim its democratic spirit, taking a strong stand against the ero­sion of its fundamental values.