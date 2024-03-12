Wahab inaugurates Gynecology Ward, Children’s Nursery, ICU in ASH

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Gy­necology Ward, Children’s Nursery and ICU in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital­has of the metropolis.

Talking to media after the inaugu­ral ceremony, he said that the Kara­chi Institute of Child Health would be established for the treatment of children in the city, the headquarters of which would be in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and the satellite centres of this institute would be established throughout the city.

He said that reconstruction of Gyne­cology Ward in Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal was encouraging, adding that more improvements would be made in the hospital, while Spencer Eye Hospital which was closed had also been acti­vated and after a period of time, five successful cataract operations were performed in the hospital the previ­ous day. The Karachi mayor said that a biometric system would be installed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to en­sure attendance of the employees. He said that earlier in the hospital, there were neither facilities nor medicines available while the laboratory was in proper condition, however, now its laboratory had been restored. He said that action would be taken against the lower staff who send or advise citi­zens to other laboratories.

He said that the Sindh government gives grants to the major hospitals of Karachi, among them are NICVD, In­dus Hospital, SUIT and Ghambat Hos­pital, adding, he would also try to get grants from the Sindh government for KMC hospitals as well.