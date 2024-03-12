Workshop held to focus on trans-fats regulations

ISLAMABAD - Following a series of success­ful collaborations with universi­ties nationwide, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) recent­ly joined forces with media per­sons and arranged a workshop in Islamabad to communicate essen­tial practice of social cause-based media advocacy with a focus on food safety particularly on the reg­ulations and elimination of trans-fats.

The workshop aligned with the broader objectives of the TRANS­FORM Pakistan campaign, reg­ulating industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) across all foods, and marking a significant stride forward in achieving the campaign’s overarching goal.

The event saw enthusiastic par­ticipation of 20 young journalists from various media outlets. Fa­cilitated by the esteemed Zarrar Khuhro, the workshop aimed to equip 20-25 influencers and young journalists with the knowl­edge, skills, and strategies neces­sary for effective advocacy. “Me­dia advocacy is the strategic use of mass media to advance public pol­icy initiatives.

It is rooted in community advo­cacy and aims to promote healthy public policies,” said Zarrar Khuhro while addressing the group of journalists.

Munawar Hussain, the In-Coun­try Coordinator in Pakistan for the Food and Nutrition Programme at the Global Health Advocacy In­cubator (GHAI), led an important session on a comprehensive over­view of the iTFA landscape in Pa­kistan. “iTFAs is the primary cause of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with 29 per cent of deaths in Pakistan linked to cardiovascu­lar diseases, and the country has the highest diabetes prevalence, affecting 42 million people. The presence of iTFAs in common food items poses a severe threat to pub­lic health,” shared Munawar Hus­sain during his session.

This was followed by in-depth discussions to understand media advocacy and analyse best practic­es for crafting compelling media messages.

D Zaffar Mehmood, Food and Safety Specialist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, shared his in­sights and provided invaluable perspectives to the participants. “Media can play a crucial role in shaping successful campaigns for public health.

It is also important to approach social cause-based advocacy with a heightened sense of responsibil­ity and purpose, considering the intricate challenges and opportu­nities within the realm of food reg­ulation,” said Dr Zaffar during his closing remarks.