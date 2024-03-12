Zardari presented guard of honour at presidency

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari was presented guard of honour at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a day af­ter he was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan. The president arrived at the forecourt of the presidency in the horse-driven buggy ac­companied by his mili­tary secretary.

After the national anthem, the president inspected the guard of honour presented by the smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces. Later, the president shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughters of the president Bakhtawar Bhut­to Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari were also pres­ent on the occasion. Later, President Asif Ali Zardari went to his office and assumed responsibilities where he was also given a briefing about the work­ing of the presidency. On Sunday last, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had administered the oath of office to President Asif Ali Zardari, a day after he was elected to the office. Meanwhile, in an yet anoth­er important development younger daughter of the president Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been declared as first lady of Pakistan. The decision was made by President Asif Ali Zardari and was communicated to the Cabinet Secretary.