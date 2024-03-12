Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Zardari to uplift democracy as President: Nayyar

Says new government will deliver and resolve public issues

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yester­day said that Asif Ali Zardari will up­lift democracy as the President, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the new government will deliver and resolve the public issues.

Commenting on Asif Ali Zardari’s return to the presidency, he re­marked that this event was a continuation of the democratic parliamentary system. Bukhari em­phasised that the President House will be the center of constitutional supremacy and the core of parlia­mentary dignity. He thanked the al­lied parties for electing Asif Zardari as the President of the country.

He said the PPP was a support­ive partner of the government. He expressed hope that the federal cabinet will deliver efficiently. He highlighted that measures to relieve the public from severe inflation are essential, including providing es­sential items at affordable prices. Bukhari also noted that the imple­mentation of decisions by the Elec­tion Commission regarding specific seats has been completed. 

Elite classes don’t need subsidies, tax collection vital to stabilise economy: PM

He mentioned the Sunni Council did not participate in the election for reserved seats and is not the rightful claimant for those positions. Earlier, President Zardari administered the oath of office to a 19-member federal cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the President’s House, which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among oth­ers. No lawmaker from the PPP is part of this initial cabinet team.

