Afghan CG condoles with Mushtaq on brother’s death

Swabi - Consul General of the Afghan Consulate, Hafiz Mohibullah, along with his delegation, visited the residence of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan to offer Fateha for the departed soul of his brother.

The head of Jamia Haqqania Akora Khattak called for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when a delegation of scholars from Jamia Haqqania Akora Khattak, led by Maulana Abdul Haq, son of the late Maulana Hamidul Haq, visited Swabi to condole with Mushtaq Ahmed Khan over the death of his brother.

Other leaders who visited to offer Fateha included: Naib Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Javed Kasuri, General Secretary Nasrullah Goraya, Mehmood Khan, former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai (MNA), Faisal Tarakai (Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education), Babar Salim (former MPA), Shiraz Akram Bacha (former caretaker minister), Liaqat Baloch (Central Naib Amir of JI), Akhtar Ali Shah (former Inspector-General of Police), Azhar Khan (District Police Officer Swabi), Naserullah Khan (Swabi Deputy Commissioner), Adil (Tehsil Chota Lahor Mayor), Ghulam Haqqani (Tehsil Razaar Mayor), and various other leaders, all of whom visited Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s residence to condole the passing of his brother.