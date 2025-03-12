Ahsan Iqbal for immediate action to address health challenges

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the rising health challenges in the country.

Chairing a Project Steering Committee meeting on the Prime Minister’s Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes, the minister said that Pakistan ranks third globally for diabetes, first for hepatitis, and is among the leading countries in terms of polio and stunting.

The meeting was informed that the program aims to strengthen the provision of essential health services, including diabetes-related services, across all provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Ahsan Iqbal said that there is an immediate need for national-level emergency measures to tackle diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting. Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, in his remarks, echoed the need for strong coordination with provincial governments to address the country’s health challenges.