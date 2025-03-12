Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ahsan Iqbal for immediate action to address health challenges

Ahsan Iqbal for immediate action to address health challenges
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the rising health challenges in the country.

Chairing a Project Steering Committee meeting on the Prime Minister’s Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes, the minister said that Pakistan ranks third globally for diabetes, first for hepatitis, and is among the leading countries in terms of polio and stunting.

The meeting was informed that the program aims to strengthen the provision of essential health services, including diabetes-related services, across all provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Ahsan Iqbal said that there is an immediate need for national-level emergency measures to tackle diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting. Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, in his remarks, echoed the need for strong coordination with provincial governments to address the country’s health challenges.

Appeal filed against acquittal of judges’s daughter in hit and run case

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025