Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas set to join PPP after leaving IPP

Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas set to join PPP after leaving IPP
Web Desk
2:43 PM | March 12, 2025
National

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, has decided to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after parting ways with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), sources confirmed on Wednesday.

He is expected to formally announce his decision following a meeting with the PPP leadership.

However, his potential inclusion in the party has raised concerns among some PPP leaders in AJK, who have urged the leadership not to grant him a key position. Speculations are also rife that Ilyas may be considered as the party’s candidate for the post of AJK President in the future.

His political move comes after the Supreme Court of AJK overturned his disqualification, reinstating his eligibility to contest elections. The court accepted his appeal against the AJK High Court’s ruling, which had disqualified him in a contempt of court case. After seeking forgiveness, Ilyas was granted relief by a full bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan. Following the verdict, he will be eligible to participate in elections after a month.

JIT summons PTI leaders over social media propaganda

Ilyas previously served as AJK’s 14th Prime Minister from April 2022 to April 2023 and held the position of PTI Azad Kashmir president from September 2021 to April 2023.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025