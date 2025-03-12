Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas set to join PPP after leaving IPP

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, has decided to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after parting ways with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), sources confirmed on Wednesday.

He is expected to formally announce his decision following a meeting with the PPP leadership.

However, his potential inclusion in the party has raised concerns among some PPP leaders in AJK, who have urged the leadership not to grant him a key position. Speculations are also rife that Ilyas may be considered as the party’s candidate for the post of AJK President in the future.

His political move comes after the Supreme Court of AJK overturned his disqualification, reinstating his eligibility to contest elections. The court accepted his appeal against the AJK High Court’s ruling, which had disqualified him in a contempt of court case. After seeking forgiveness, Ilyas was granted relief by a full bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan. Following the verdict, he will be eligible to participate in elections after a month.

Ilyas previously served as AJK’s 14th Prime Minister from April 2022 to April 2023 and held the position of PTI Azad Kashmir president from September 2021 to April 2023.



