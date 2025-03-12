Wednesday, March 12, 2025
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in protest case

12:14 PM | March 12, 2025
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case related to a protest outside the Supreme Court.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing, which was attended by PTI leaders Latif Khosa, Shibli Faraz, Salman Akram Raja, and other suspects.

During the proceedings, the defense lawyer informed the court that they had requested CCTV footage but had not received any response. He urged the court to direct authorities to provide the footage.

Shibli Faraz stated that they were willing to cooperate with the investigation, but their statements were not being recorded.

After hearing the arguments, the judge extended their interim bail until May 5. The PTI leaders and several lawyers are facing two separate cases registered at the Secretariat police station.

