Wednesday, March 12, 2025
ATC extends interim bail of Shibli Faraz, others in SC protest cases

Web Desk
12:14 PM | March 12, 2025
National

 An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case related to protest outside Supreme Court.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing which was attended by PTI’s Latif Khosa, Shibli Faraz, Salman Akram Raja and other suspects.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer told court that they had submitted an application to obtain the CCTV footage but there is no development on it. He pleaded the court to issue an order for authorities to provide the footage to them.

Shibli Faraz said they wanted to join the investigation but their statements are not being recoded.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge extended their interim bail till May 5. It is recalled that the PTI leaders and some lawyers are booked in two different cases registered at Secretariat police station.

