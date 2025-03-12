ATC issues contempt of court notice to lawyer of ex-PTI MNA

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday issued contempt of court notice to a lawyer representing a former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for posting against the court on social media.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued notices to advocate Qaisar Abbas Shah asking him to submit his response to the notice that why contempt proceedings be noted initiated against him.

Advocate Shah represents Col retired Raja Ajmal Sabir, former PTI MNA from Rawalpindi, and Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, a local PTI leader, in a case related to November 24, 2024 violent protests registered with Dhamial police.

The trial judge noted that if the lawyer failed to respond to the contempt notice, the court will presume that he had no defence to offer. The court will proceed in the matter even without your reply.

The court last week also issued a similar notice to another lawyer representing some local PTI leaders in violent protests held in last November.