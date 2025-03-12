Autonomous empowerment a must for women: Nadia Jamil

LAHORE - “Since the 90s women have come far ahead in Pakistan, but it is still not enough”, said TV and theatre actress, and child protection activist Nadia Jamil, at a talk held at the Lahore Fort on ‘The Resilience and Timeless Impact of Women.’ Addressing a group of women at the Arz Gah, she underscored the need for women to love, respect and celebrate themselves. The session was organised by Aga Khan Cultural Service – Pakistan (AKCS-P) for their female staff to mark Women’s Day. Representatives of the Walled City Lahore Authority were also in attendance. CEO AKCS-P Tausif Khawaja noted the critical role of women in the conservation of heritage sites, referring to their commitment as inspiring. “They are the jewels in the crown of our work,” he expressed effusively. Nadia Jamil harkened back to celebrated historical figures who, as women, demonstrated considerable grit and strength. In that context, she shared examples of Hazrat Khadija (RA), a skilled entrepreneur and Hazrat Ayesha (RA), who established the first Muslim school for women at her house. Nadia Jamil asserted the need for young girls to be told stories of these strong women from our religious and cultural tradition, to nurture a sense of independence in them. She lamented the one-dimensional representation of women in Pakistani dramas that predominantly show women focusing on winning the attention of a man, which according to her, sets a bad precedent. “The women of this country are productive members of society who contribute significantly to the economy. Often in television serials, even working women are shown to be on a relentless pursuit to win over the man of their dreams.” Nadia Jamil recalled starting her career as a television actress around three decades ago, an experience that helped inculcate the value of discipline and hard work within her. She refused to let competition drive her and instead learnt from her female peers with a spirit of sisterhood. “My only competition was with myself”, she quipped “My colleagues such as Sania Saeed and Samia Mumtaz had a different technique of acting from mine and the process of collaborating was enriching.” Speaking of women’s empowerment, Nadia shared the lessons, her late father taught her at the time of her marriage. “My father told me unequivocally that your freedom is a gift from God. Don’t let anyone take that away from you.” The idea of a woman being autonomous is one that Nadia holds dear and makes it a point to make her sons understand the same. In this regard, she stated that it is important for men to realize that they should never disrespect a woman. “If a woman is upset, give her space; you could walk out of the room instead of shouting at her. Most importantly, men must respect women’s choices and support them.” Nadia Jamil likened a woman’s vulnerability to a gentle flower growing through a massive block of snow, which may appear fragile but stands strong. “A woman’s sensitivity and tears do not show weakness for she holds incredible resilience,” she said emphatically.