Big ego is dragging Tesla down

"Vanity is my favorite sin." Al Pacino, The Devil’s Advocate

Devil, played by Al Pacino, delivers this line with a smirk. Letting us know that nothing destroys powerful men faster than their need for recognition. Not greed, not even recklessness. It’s vanity; a need to be seen that brings about their downfall. Right now, Elon Musk is getting a front row lesson in exactly that.

Tesla’s stock is slipping, sales faltering, and Musk is walking straight into controversy, all on his own. He misunderstood the mechanics of influence and how power works. We are wired to seek social status and for most of human history, status meant survival. Higher you stood in the tribe, the more resources, protection, and reproductive success you secured. But the same instinct that once kept our ancestors alive no longer works in Washington. Unlike corporate lobbies who pull strings in the background, Musk made a fatal mistake of stepping into the spotlight.

Powerful lobbies never operate in daylight, whether representing defense contractors, big pharma, Silicon Valley, or foreign interests. They fund candidates, write legislation, and steer public discourse while keeping their names out of the headlines. They do not tweet at regulators, and they do not pick fights in the open. They influence the shadows.

Consider how real power operates. AIPAC has shaped US foreign policy for decades without ever becoming the story. When progressive politicians challenged Israeli policies, AIPAC didn’t engage in public debates. It simply poured millions into elections, ensuring critics were quietly replaced. The machine worked because it stayed hidden.

Big Pharma follows the same playbook. When Congress debated lowering drug prices threatening industry profits, it wasn’t Pfizer or Merck making speeches, but senators and congressmen, who carried the message. The companies remained untouchable while politicians took the heat. This is the standard operating procedure in the new world. BlackRock, Google, Lockheed Martin do not make the story themselves. They move the pieces.

Musk, however, has made himself the weakest piece on the board. Instead of using intermediaries, he made himself the face of every fight. He is out here picking fights with investors, endorsing political nutjobs, and oh yeah, casually throwing up Roman salutes at Trump’s inauguration. Whether he meant to or not, for far-right extremists it was a green light. And after ruthless firing sprees people don’t just dislike Musk right now, they straight up hate him. Not just because of what he has done, but also because of the larger political climate Trump is fueling with immigration witch hunts, tariff wars, and even wild claims about taking over Greenland.

Public opinion isn’t just an abstract, it moves markets, shifts behavior, and in extreme cases, turns products into symbols. And this is what is happening to Tesla. Protesters are setting Teslas on fire in France. Across the US and Europe, owners are discovering that their once coveted cars are now financial deadweights, no one wants to buy them, only because when your name is more radioactive than your product, the market punishes you. Musk himself has become a liability.

Unfortunately for Musk there is no reset button… at least for now. He wanted to be the billionaire rebel who took on the establishment. Instead, he became a meme, one that investors are dumping, consumers are rejecting, and the market is punishing. Tesla isn’t a car company anymore; it’s a political statement, and nobody wants to buy a car that comes with an ideological baggage fee.

The decline won’t be dramatic, that would be too easy. No, it’s going to be the slow, painful kind, where sales quietly decline, investors start pretending they never backed him, meanwhile, competitors take over the space Tesla once dominated. Musk will still be around, rating about free speech and throwing up questionable hand gestures, but it won’t matter. The world will have moved on. And for a man obsessed with being the center of attention, will have all the attention he ever wanted, just not the kind that keeps empires intact.