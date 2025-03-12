Bilawal urges govt not to take unilateral decisions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday warned the government against taking unilateral decisions on Indus canal projects,

Speaking at a news conference here, Bilawal described the Indus River system as Pakistan’s lifeline, stressing that its management must be a collective responsibility, ensuring equal input from all provinces.

He reiterated that President Asif Ali Zardari’s concerns stem from growing threats such as water scarcity, climate change, and the need for fair resource allocation.

He expressed serious reservations regarding water distribution policies, emphasizing that such critical decisions should not be made unilaterally but must involve all stakeholders through a consensus-based approach. He underscored President Zardari’s warning to the federal government against making unilateral decisions about constructing new canals from the Indus River, urging for a national agreement on the issue.

Bilawal highlighted the significance of President Zardari’s recent address to Parliament, describing it as historic, as it marked the eighth time he had spoken before the legislature.

He praised Zardari for comprehensively covering major national concerns, including economic challenges, security issues, and water resource management.

In response to claims that the PPP had remained silent on the new canal issue, Bilawal firmly dismissed such assertions, stating that his party was the first to voice concerns.

Switching focus to the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal issued a stern warning to the provincial government, stating that if it fails to take effective measures, the federal government will have no choice but to intervene.

He said that PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to hold discussions on the security crisis and develop a strategic plan. Criticizing the provincial administration, Bilawal pointed out that despite escalating incidents of terrorism and unrest, the K-P chief minister has not visited the affected areas. He stressed that ensuring security is not just a provincial obligation but also a federal duty, should conditions worsen further.

Bilawal accused opposition parties of using the water distribution matter for political gain, cautioning that such national concerns should be handled with responsibility.

He urged the government to heed Zardari’s warning and ensure that any future water infrastructure projects are carried out with full transparency and inter-provincial consensus.

Touching upon economic matters, Bilawal expressed optimism that inflation was stabilizing and that positive economic indicators were beginning to emerge. He credited collaborative efforts among political parties for improving economic conditions and reaffirmed PPP’s readiness to cooperate with the government to ensure further financial stability.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured PPP that its concerns, particularly regarding budget planning and resource allocation, would be addressed. Bilawal suggested that both PPP and PML-N should jointly draft the upcoming budget to ensure that it adequately reflects the needs of all provinces.

Bilawal urged the urgent need to acknowledge the challenges posed by climate change and increasing water scarcity, stressing that the distribution of Indus River water must be handled sustainably to safeguard the future of the country.

He called upon the government to develop a long-term water management strategy to address worsening shortages and to ensure equitable resource distribution among all provinces.

Bilawal said Pakistan’s economic stability, food security, and environmental sustainability hinge on the responsible governance of natural resources.

He reaffirmed PPP’s unwavering commitment to advocating for sustainable policies and issued a strong warning against making politically motivated, short-sighted decisions on crucial issues such as water management and national security.

He referenced the efforts of senior PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur, who dedicated his last parliamentary speech to exposing the water crisis and warning against the mismanagement of canal development projects.