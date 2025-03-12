Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Boy kills tailor over petty dispute in Attock

Muhammad Sabrin
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  A teenage boy shot dead a tailor over petty dispute and escaped from the scene in the limits of Rangoo police station. As per details, Khalid Mahmood r/o village Waisa told police that his brother Sajid Mahmood runs a tailoring shop. After breaking fast, my brother, his co- tailors Muhammad Ehsan and A. Majid were busy in stitching and cutting clothes. Meanwhile, Mudassar S/O Muhammad Saleem entered the shop and asked Sajid Mahmood to stich his clothes before Eid.

Sajid Mehmood told Mudassar that his clothes could be stitched after Eid. On this, Mudassar became furious, went home and came back holding a pistol in his hand and started firing. In result, Sajid Mahmood succumbed to his injuries.

Muhammad Sabrin

