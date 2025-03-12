Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in protest cases

ATC extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in protest cases
Web Desk
1:58 PM | March 12, 2025
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in two cases linked to the November 26 protests.

During the hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, Bushra Bibi’s legal representatives, Anser Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani, requested an exemption from her personal appearance. They also sought permission for her to be interrogated in jail, urging the court to direct the investigation officer (IO) to conduct the inquiry in prison.

The judge assured that the court order would include instructions for her interrogation. Subsequently, the court extended her interim bail until April 28 in the Secretariat Police Station case and April 29 in the Karachi Company Police Station case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025