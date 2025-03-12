ATC extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in protest cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in two cases linked to the November 26 protests.

During the hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, Bushra Bibi’s legal representatives, Anser Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani, requested an exemption from her personal appearance. They also sought permission for her to be interrogated in jail, urging the court to direct the investigation officer (IO) to conduct the inquiry in prison.

The judge assured that the court order would include instructions for her interrogation. Subsequently, the court extended her interim bail until April 28 in the Secretariat Police Station case and April 29 in the Karachi Company Police Station case.