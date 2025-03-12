Wednesday, March 12, 2025
BVH facing acute shortage of medicines

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), the largest civil hospital of South Punjab, was facing acute shortage of medicines. Talking to media at the hospital here on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Aamir Bukhari confirmed the crisis, attributing it to delays in government funding. He stated that said that the Punjab government had approved a sum of Rs1,160 million in the fiscal budget for purchasing medicines for BVH. However, BVH so far received a sum of Rs530 million, leaving a shortfall of Rs630 million. He said that the provincial government’s decision to release funds in installments instead of as a lump sum, created financial difficulties. He emphasised that BVH required a consistent and timely flow of funds to maintain adequate medical supplies.

Replying to a question, Dr Bukhari also noted that the medicine supplier companies had also not been providing the medicines on the pretext that already the BVH had to pay outstanding dues to them.

He requested the government to ensure timely and complete disbursement of the approved funds so BVH could overcome the crisis of shortage.

