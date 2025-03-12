Cabinet members to face scrutiny if failed to meet public expectations, warns PM

Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting, vows zero tolerance for profiteering during Ramazan Says dream of development, prosperity is elusive without complete peace Announces plans to build Daanish University by utilising £190m recovered in fraud case.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the cabinet members to gear up for an extraordinary performance to achieve economic transformation of the country and face scrutiny to come up to the public expectations. The prime minister in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him, underscored that Pakistan’s economic growth was the most critical concern that was achievable through improving performance in important sectors like agriculture, commerce, trade, finance, IT, mines and minerals and maritime.

Welcoming the newly inducted cabinet members, he accorded his firm belief and trust in them and called them dedicated individuals “capable of doing the task” with sincere efforts and devotion.

He underlined that Railways needed to be revived completely whereas the Maritime Affairs Ministry had huge potential to achieve economic growth. The prime minister announced that he would chair the performance review of all the ministries every three months. He directed the federal ministers and secretaries to come prepared and brief the forum during the upcoming performance review meeting.

Prime Minister Sharif also shed light on resurgence of terrorism in the country particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and acknowledged that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) alongside the armed forces were rendering great sacrifices on daily basis that needed to be remembered. “Sans complete peace the dream of development and prosperity is elusive. The valiant personnel of police, armed forces and rangers are rendering ultimate sacrifices and the nation will have to remember it,” the PM said.

He commented that the foreign remittances had surged over $3.1 billion and it was necessary to augment the country’s exports at the same pace.

The prime minister mentioned that the government had decided to established a most modern university while utilizing the amount of 190 million pounds received from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) that would offer advanced knowledge and mentorship on novel subjects like artificial intelligence, technology and other modern subjects. The University would be called “Daanish University” and its first session would be started in August, 2026.

The cabinet was briefed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal regarding the monitoring of essential items’ prices during the holy month of Ramazan. The prime minister observed that the performance of the Price Control Committee for Islamabad had been very effective and efficient.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, approved the Directorate of Religious Education as an affiliated department of the Ministry of Federal Education. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the meeting also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team and the National Computer Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber-security.

The objective of the MoU is to promote collaboration in research, consultation, and training related to cyber-security.

Furthermore, under this MoU, coordination on preventing cyber-attacks, policy development, cyber-security drills, exchange of cyber-security intelligence, capacity building, and awareness promotion in the field of cyber-security would be ensured.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, approved an agreement between the United Nations’ International Telecom Union (ITU) and the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Government of Pakistan, for the establishment of an ITU Accelerator Center.

Under this agreement, Pakistan’s National Incubation Center in Islamabad would function as an IT Accelerator Center, by enhancing its capacity.

The meeting, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, approved the appointment of Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

While on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, it also approved a one-year extension in the secondment period of Commodore (OPS) Rizwan Ali Munawar as Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy, Karachi.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis, approved the appointment of Engineer Syed Musarat Hussain as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Real Estate Investment & Management Company (Private) Limited.

The meeting endorsed the decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on February 20, and the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting held on March 4.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Islamabad administration to ensure zero tolerance against profiteers as the federal government was committed to maximum relief to the people during holy Ramazan. The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the performance of the committee formed to ensure sale of food items at affordable prices during Ramazan, instructed that no profiteer should escape punishment, according to a PM Office press release. He praised the performance of the committee and Islamabad administration for controlling food prices during Ramazan and ensuring the availability of essential commodities at lower rates. The prime minister instructed the elected representatives and federal ministers to visit Ramazan bazaars, Sahulat stalls, and other designated locations during the holy month.

He also directed for constant monitoring of the price control system to prevent any lapse.

During the briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz was told that in Islamabad, 16 Sahulat stalls, five Ramazan bazaars, 18 fair price shops, and several other facilities had been set up during Ramazan. The food items like ghee, eggs, pulses, sugar, chicken, and others are being sold at prices lower than market rates.

Besides, DC counters have also been set up at departmental stores to ensure availability of 12 essential items.

The meeting was told that during Ramazan, the administration had so far carried out 4,915 inspections, arrested 785 people, and imposed fines amounting to Rs728,000 against profiteers.

Moreover, an online application is being used to monitor the performance of price magistrates. Iftar dinners have also been arranged for deserving people through the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at eight locations.

Federal ministers Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting.