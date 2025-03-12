Child begging crisis: Ramazan charity exploited by organized networks

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s markets and public spaces face an influx of child beggars operating in coordinated groups, sparking demands for urgent intervention, especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Residents report escalating encounters with minors directed by handlers to solicit money, food, or goods, disrupting daily life and raising alarms over exploitation, as mostly people distribute charity and zakat this month.

With Eid shopping also in full swing, crowded commercial zones like Blue Area, Jinnah Super Market, and popular dining strips have become focal points for child begging.

Shoppers and families cite repeated encounters with children who deploy persistent tactics, often working in teams.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif, a local resident, recounted how weekend meals with his family are frequently interrupted by minors who first demand cash, then insist on food if refused. “What begins as a single child approaching soon turns into multiple requests. It leaves us uneasy,” he said.

Hafeez Ullah, another resident, described being surrounded by groups of beggars while shopping. “One person approaches, then signals others to join. It feels orchestrated,” he explained. Many residents suspect adults are directing these children, leveraging public sympathy during the holy month of Ramazan and the festive Eid period.

In response, Islamabad’s district administration has intensified efforts to curb organized begging. A recent operation led to the transfer of 25 children found begging to the Edhi Center, a local welfare organization. Officials confirmed that minors are provided shelter and care while authorities attempt to trace families or handlers.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted the need to target those profiting from child exploitation. “This is not just about begging — it’s about criminal networks exploiting minors,” he stated.

Memon called for legal action against organizers under child protection laws and anti-trafficking statutes.

While many welcome the crackdown, critics argue that short-term arrests or re-locations fail to address root causes. Child rights advocates stress that poverty, lack of education, and weak enforcement allow syndicates to thrive. “Rescuing children is a first step, but without rehabilitating them or prosecuting handlers, the cycle continues,” said Ayesha Khan, a social worker.

Authorities have called on citizens to avoid giving cash directly and instead report begging clusters via helplines. “Public cooperation is key. Donations to organized groups perpetuate exploitation,” warned Memon. Awareness campaigns are being planned to discourage alms giving to minors and promote donations to registered charities.