China voices support for all efforts on 'peaceful solution' to Ukraine war

China voiced support for any action that is “conducive to a peaceful resolution” to the Ukraine-Russia war, as US and Ukrainian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the war.

Beijing “hopes all parties can reach a just, lasting and acceptable solution,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news conference in Beijing.

“China is also willing to continue working with the international community to play a constructive role in the political resolution of the crisis,” Mao said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are meeting on Tuesday with senior Ukrainian officials, led by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy pledged that Ukraine’s position "will be absolutely constructive."

Trump has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, engaged directly with Russia and has stopped military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.