Commissioner Karachi lauds team’s efforts at Mayor’s Cup Cricket Tournament

Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - Commissioner Karachi’s team leader, Syed Hassan Naqvi, met with the team members in the Mayor Karachi Cup Cricket Tournament. The occasion was attended by ACK Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Asad Khoo So, ACG Hazam Bangwar, ACR Sajad Abro, DDO Abdul Nabi Bhutto, Team Manager Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Vice-Captain Shakil Amir Khan, and Ahmed Pasha.Syed Hassan Naqvi expressed that this is a great initiative and a beautiful gift for Karachi’s citizens during Ramadan, not only benefiting the institutions involved but also providing the public with excellent entertainment after Taraweeh prayers. He instructed the team management to ensure the players receive the best facilities and participate in the tournament with a professional approach. He also extended his appreciation to SSWMB’s MD, Tariq Ali Nizamani, for the excellent cleanliness arrangements at the KMC Sports Complex. Furthermore, he directed Ghulam Muhammad Khan to work in close coordination with the KMC Sports Department to address the team’s issues effectively.

Staff Reporter

