Computer lab setup for juvenile inmates in Muzaffargarh jail

MUZAFFARGARH - In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail.

DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed and Mahmood Textile Mills representative Col (retd) Maqbool inaugurated the facility. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed among the three stakeholders.

As many as 11 computers alongwith furniture were provided for the lab in which the prisoners will receive a three-month IT Assistant Course (CBTA), while vocational training instructors would conduct the sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon emphasised the importance of IT education in today’s world. She stated that prisons should serve as rehabilitation centres, equipping inmates with skills for a respectable livelihood upon release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf and Jail Superintendent Nazak Shehzad were also present at the event.

Best performing students in STEAM contest get laptops

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon on Tuesday distributed laptops among students of Muzaffargarh who excelled in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) contest held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. The DC congratulated the recipients and said that such contests encourage students towards research, enable them to think and analyse critically and create an urge to do something good for society through innovative ideas.

Ajmal Chandia said that STEAM contests are held every year to trigger a creative push to the thought process of students and hoped that continuity of such events would help Pakistan get a huge talent pool of creative minds with urge to contribute to the country’s development in their respective fields. He advocated STEAM education as vital for meeting the challenges of the contemporary era. CEO Education Ms Mah Jabeen and other officials were present.