Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in ‘Azadi March’ cases

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in ‘Azadi March’ cases
NEWS WIRE
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the ‘Azadi March’ cases.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah conducted hearings for two cases filed against PTI leaders, but none of the accused appeared in court. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for key figures, including Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz.

Both cases, in which PTI’s founder and other members are named, are related to the political party’s recent demonstrations.

The defendants had filed for acquittal, but no arguments could be made for their defense during today’s hearing. Judge Abbas Shah remarked that he would consider the acquittal requests only in the presence of the accused.  The defense lawyer argued that several cases had been decided in the absence of the PTI founder, with acquittals granted.

China voices support for all efforts on 'peaceful solution' to Ukraine war

However, the court adjourned the further hearings in the cases until April 23.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025