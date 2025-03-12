Cuba releases last of 553 prisoners under Biden-era deal

HAVANA - Cuba has granted early release to 553 prisoners, completing a deal struck in the final days of Joe Biden’s US presidency that his successor Donald Trump later abandoned, a Supreme Court official said Monday. “The process was successfully completed,” the court’s vice president Maricela Soza Ravelo said on state television, noting that 378 applications had been filed in January and 175 in February. In one of his final official acts, Biden on January 14 removed Cuba from a US list of state terror sponsors in return for the communist island agreeing to free 553 prisoners. But six days later marked the swearing-in of Trump, who swiftly overturned the Vatican-mediated deal after just 192 confirmed releases of people dubbed “political prisoners” by rights groups.