$3m grant for Pakistan flood victims diverted to Turkiye, Syria

A $3 million grant originally intended for Pakistan’s 2022 flood victims was redirected to assist earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria, as revealed during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting.

The committee, chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, reviewed audit reports for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Communications for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Audit findings showed that Rs. 552.599 million in Asian Development Bank (ADB) funds, designated for emergency flood response in Pakistan, were instead used for relief efforts abroad.

The grant agreement, signed on September 16, 2022, specifically allocated funds for purchasing relief supplies for Pakistani flood victims. However, auditors discovered that winterized tents and blankets procured with these funds were shipped to Turkiye and Syria, depriving Pakistani flood-affected communities of intended assistance.

NDMA officials defended the decision, citing urgency in responding to the earthquakes on the Prime Minister’s directives. They claimed that the supplies were later “recouped and re-stocked.”

The PAC has ordered a detailed report on the matter within one month.