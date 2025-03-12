Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

$3m grant for Pakistan flood victims diverted to Turkiye, Syria

$3m grant for Pakistan flood victims diverted to Turkiye, Syria
Web Desk
1:33 PM | March 12, 2025
National

A $3 million grant originally intended for Pakistan’s 2022 flood victims was redirected to assist earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria, as revealed during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting.

The committee, chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, reviewed audit reports for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Communications for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Audit findings showed that Rs. 552.599 million in Asian Development Bank (ADB) funds, designated for emergency flood response in Pakistan, were instead used for relief efforts abroad.

The grant agreement, signed on September 16, 2022, specifically allocated funds for purchasing relief supplies for Pakistani flood victims. However, auditors discovered that winterized tents and blankets procured with these funds were shipped to Turkiye and Syria, depriving Pakistani flood-affected communities of intended assistance.

NDMA officials defended the decision, citing urgency in responding to the earthquakes on the Prime Minister’s directives. They claimed that the supplies were later “recouped and re-stocked.”

ATC extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in protest cases

The PAC has ordered a detailed report on the matter within one month.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025