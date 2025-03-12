DPO distributes Rs22,37,000 cheques among police officials

Lakki marwat - Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Muhammad Jawad Ishaq distributed cheques worth over Rs 22,37,000 among 26 police officials under the police welfare initiative at a ceremony held in his office on Tuesday.

The financial assistance cheques the policemen received were meant for their medical treatment, dowry for their daughters, and scholarships for their children.

Jawad Ishaq said on the occasion that police personnel were a valuable asset to the department, and their welfare was the top priority of the government and provincial police officer Zulfiqar Hameed.

He said that practical steps were being taken for the welfare and betterment of the police force, as well as addressing their financial problems.

“The move will help officers discharge their professional responsibilities in a better way,” he maintained.

He said that the applications submitted by the police officials for financial assistance were processed purely on merit, ensuring that every deserving official received their due right.

He expressed his resolve that such steps for the welfare of police officials would continue in the future as well.

Accord signed for free education to children of police martyrs: Lakki Marwat police have signed an agreement with private schools to provide free education to the children of martyrs, veterans, and serving police officials of the district.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the police lines in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Tuesday. DPO Muhammad Jawad Ishaq and private schools’ representative Irfanullah signed the memorandum of understanding and exchanged documents with each other.

“Under the agreement, the management of 197 private schools in the district will provide free education to the children of martyrs from the police department,” claimed the district police officer.

He said that the children of veterans and serving police officers would receive a 50 percent fee concession at private schools. The DPO stated that the agreement had been signed as part of the police welfare initiative to ensure that the children of martyrs, veterans, and serving police officials could receive quality education at high-standard educational institutions.