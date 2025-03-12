Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET’s CS & IT Dept

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Computer Science and Information Technology (IT) Department of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology.

The Chancellor SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan extended congratulations to Dr. Shaikh and said he would bring with him a rich knowledge and experience to take the Computer Science and IT Department towards new heights.  With an impressive academic background and a record of accomplishment in research and teaching, Dr. Shaikh is well-equipped to lead the dedicated team of faculty and inspire ambitious students.

The Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani said that Dr. Kashif Shaikh is an ambitious person and plans to boost research capabilities, encouraging faculty and students to explore new frontiers in computer science that address real-world problems. Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh received his bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Sir Syed University.

IHC summons IGP Islamabad in petition challenging illegal detention of a person

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025