Enough is Enough

At the time of writing, Pakistan’s security forces are conducting a rigorous and high-intensity operation against terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army, who attacked a train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar and took several dozen hostages. While the valiant efforts of the security forces have managed to recover some of the hostages, many remain in captivity, and the operation continues late into the night. The entire province is on high alert as the nation anxiously awaits updates on the fate of both the hostages and the terrorists.

Whatever the outcome when this newspaper reaches your doorstep in the morning, one thing is clear: this is the breaking point. This is the last such incident that can be tolerated.

If this brazen act of terror does not trigger an all-out crackdown on every militant hiding in Balochistan’s hills and every facilitator sheltering across the border, then both the government and the security forces must seriously reconsider their mandate and their response. This is not the first time Balochistan has come under attack. Punjabi workers are forcibly removed from buses and executed. Chinese nationals are targeted. Gwadar, the port once envisioned as Pakistan’s economic lifeline, remains dysfunctional due to relentless assaults and disruptions. State symbols and military cantonments are repeatedly attacked.

Despite years of counterterrorism efforts, Pakistan has failed to decisively neutralize the threat. But have we truly done everything possible? Have we, in response to a well-funded and internationally backed insurgency, mounted the best possible resistance? Have we done enough to protect the people of Pakistan—especially the citizens of Balochistan, for whom this country is as much a home as any other province? Judging by the current escalation and the increasing boldness of these militants, the answer is a resounding no.

No economic recovery, no cricket tournament, no foreign investment will be possible as long as Baloch insurgents continue to wreak havoc in the province.

The responsibility lies squarely with state. Now is the time to set aside differences, unite, and eradicate this menace once and for all—for the future of Pakistan and the people of Balochistan. We stand with the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army and hope they fulfil their duty with honour and resolve, securing the safe return of the hostages before taking this fight back to the terrorists’ strongholds, wherever they may be.