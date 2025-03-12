EU finalizes strategic defense roadmap

The European Union has finalized its strategic defense roadmap which aims to bolster Europe's preparedness against potential military threats.

Andrius Kubilius, the EU commissioner for Defense and Space, announced the completion of the "White Paper," highlighting its importance in securing the continent’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

Speaking during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Kubilius emphasized the urgency of strengthening Europe's defense as global security dynamics shift.

With Russia's military industry operating at full capacity and a potential conflict with NATO looming within five years, he warned that Europe must take a more proactive role in its defense.

“Europe must be more prepared than ever for the worst-case scenario, which is preventing the possibility of military aggression against us,” he said. “Such preparation is the only way to deter wars.”

Kubilius stressed that the US’s strategic pivot toward Asia serves as a wake-up call for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its own security.

He also reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine as part of a broader effort to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“Strong peace agreements will make Europe stronger, helping us deter aggression and prevent war,” he added.

The EU's defense capabilities are currently insufficient, according to Kubilius, who pointed out significant gaps in military resources such as tanks, armored vehicles and artillery.

He called for a robust investment plan, estimating that at least €500 billion ($545.6 billion) is needed to close the defense shortfall.

Kubilius reiterated that defense spending would remain a priority for the European Commission, with the White Paper forming the foundation of an "industrial victory program" aimed at reinforcing Europe's defense industry.

“We are all countries on the frontline,” he declared, underscoring the importance of a collective effort in securing peace and democracy across Europe.

Poland’s Minister for European Affairs, Adam Szlapka, echoed these sentiments, describing the current geopolitical environment as a "turning point" for Europe’s security.

He emphasized the need for a united response from EU institutions and member states, with a focus on increased defense spending and investment in European defense technology.