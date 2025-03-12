Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity

MANILA - Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday in Manila by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant citing crimes against humanity tied to his deadly war on drugs.

The 79-year-old faces a charge of “the crime against humanity of murder”, according to the ICC, for a crackdown in which rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

“Early in the morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC,” the presidential palace said in a statement. “As of now, he is under the custody of authorities.” The statement added that “the former president and his group are in good health and are being checked by government doctors”.

Duterte was arrested after landing at Manila’s international airport following a brief trip to Hong Kong. Speaking to thousands of overseas Filipino workers there on Sunday, the former president decried the investigation, labelling ICC investigators “sons of whores” while saying he would “accept it” if an arrest were to be his fate. A tough-talking populist and self-professed killer, Duterte’s anti-crime campaign resulted in the deaths of thousands of alleged dealers and addicts. Yet while drawing condemnation abroad, tens of millions of Filipinos backed his swift brand of justice -- even as he joked about rape in his rambling speeches, locked up his critics and failed to root out entrenched corruption. That trust was dented by the coronavirus pandemic which plunged the country into its worst economic crisis in decades, leaving thousands dead and millions jobless with a slow-paced vaccine rollout. Duterte’s woes deepened in 2021, when the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) sought an investigation into crimes against humanity during his drugs crackdown.

Duterte, now 79, repeatedly said there was no official campaign to illegally kill addicts and dealers, but his speeches included incitements to violence and he told police to kill drug suspects if their lives were in danger.