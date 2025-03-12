Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Father, son killed in Mardan firing

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  A man, along with his son, was killed, and his other son was injured in a firing incident at Suwaryan, within the limits of the Toru police station, according to police and locals.

Sources added that Bakhat Biland, a resident of Suwaryan, told police that he, along with his father Sirbiland and brother Adil, were working in the fields. He informed the police that, during that time, the accused, Qudratullah, along with his sons Asif, Kashif, and Sufaid, arrived there and allegedly started firing over a land dispute.

As a result, his father Sirbiland and his brother Adil died on the spot, while he was injured. Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 324, and 34, and have initiated investigations.

Another firing incident occurred within the limits of the Hoti Police Station, where Khan Zeb, a resident of Gulibagh, told police that a dispute had been ongoing for the last four months between his brother Alamzeb and Salman. He added that he, along with his brother, was heading to the bazaar to purchase commodities when, on the way near Bharicham, the accused Salman allegedly started firing. As a result, his brother Alamzeb died on the spot.

Appeal filed against acquittal of judges’s daughter in hit and run case

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302 and 324 and have started further investigations.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025