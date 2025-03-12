Father, son killed in Mardan firing

Mardan - A man, along with his son, was killed, and his other son was injured in a firing incident at Suwaryan, within the limits of the Toru police station, according to police and locals.

Sources added that Bakhat Biland, a resident of Suwaryan, told police that he, along with his father Sirbiland and brother Adil, were working in the fields. He informed the police that, during that time, the accused, Qudratullah, along with his sons Asif, Kashif, and Sufaid, arrived there and allegedly started firing over a land dispute.

As a result, his father Sirbiland and his brother Adil died on the spot, while he was injured. Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 324, and 34, and have initiated investigations.

Another firing incident occurred within the limits of the Hoti Police Station, where Khan Zeb, a resident of Gulibagh, told police that a dispute had been ongoing for the last four months between his brother Alamzeb and Salman. He added that he, along with his brother, was heading to the bazaar to purchase commodities when, on the way near Bharicham, the accused Salman allegedly started firing. As a result, his brother Alamzeb died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302 and 324 and have started further investigations.