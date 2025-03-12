Financial Conditions Matter More

Despite the somewhat easing of policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s economy and especially the industry continues to be on a sliding slope, sparking a debate about whether in the context of Pakistan, monetary policy is as restrictive as conventional measures suggest. This piece argues that manufacturing in Pakistan reacts to changes in financial conditions rather than the policy rate itself and therefore, policy discussions should focus on financial conditions rather than merely the policy rate. When the government teams up with the central bank and commits to a path for improving financial conditions, it reduces volatility and encourages stabilising trades – we have seen this take place in India in recent times. The SBP has by now done series of rate cuts and expected to do more in the upcoming reviews (at least two as one would have been done before this piece is published), since the inflation of late seems to have easily significantly, still recession remains imminent and deindustrialisation continues unchecked. This sustained economic downturn in the face of policy rate cuts has sparked a debate about whether monetary policy is as effective as conventional measures suggest. Interestingly, this concern today goes beyond the make-up of the Pakistani economy and many economists in different economies are today arguing that perhaps we have either been looking at the wrong indicator or may simply have exaggerated its importance. For example, in the Fed and the ECB, there is this clear realisation that in practice, monetary policy works through financial conditions and for policy rate changes to be effective, the businesses need to react and they only do so with simultaneous changes in improved financial conditions rather than merely the policy rate itself. While policy rates and financial conditions are often correlated, here at home this relationship has broken down recently. Clearly today we see events in Pakistan that confirm this, whereby this disconnect is manifesting itself in shape of a depressed financial condition, crumbling corporate performance, a contracting industrial base, market exit by foreign entities, a low GDP growth rate and a complete collapse of private sector investment leading to rise in poverty and unemployment.

Additionally, the financial markets’ perspective also generates some new challenges for monetary policy. Financial conditions indices are primarily driven by stock prices and exchange rates, which tend to be more volatile than the prices of government securities like bonds, saving certificates, mutual fund options, etc. Going by the Robert Shiller theory, in Pakistan, a long tradition in finance of these risky asset prices exhibit ‘excess’ volatility. This volatility partly emerges from ‘noise’ – supply and demand effects unrelated to fundamentals. These include retail investor sentiment-driven trading, institutional investors’ mechanical portfolio rebalancing needs, and fund flows driven by client redemptions or contributions, but little to do with the real underlying strength of the economy. Meaning, we could see an uptake in the stock market – similar to what we see in Pakistan – with perhaps no real correlation to the actual health of the economy itself. This in itself is a very dangerous phenomenon and governments who artificially play the stocks markets are in effect playing with fire. Recent work by Gabaix and Koijen (2021) shows that such noisy demand can explain substantial stock market volatility.

Building on their measure, it shows that noisy demand affects not just stock prices but broader financial conditions, output, inflation, and the policy interest rate. When noise raises the stock market and loosens financial conditions, it stimulates output and generates inflationary pressures, eventually inducing back the cycle of high policy rate that one was trying to do away with in the first place. A cursory look at our economic history over the last 3 decades and this outcome comes across as being consistent with the pattern of interest rate’s history in Pakistan over this period! So, in essence, what is important is that for targeting explicitly desired financial-conditions, it is necessary that policy discussions should focus on financial conditions rather than just the policy rate. A typical mistake is that though policymakers may be monitoring the financial conditions, they fail to tangibly define the desired levels in sync with private sector requirements. This creates a potential policy flaw and allows noise to affect conditions more than necessary. What we see at home today is also this visible disconnect between the government’s economic policymaking and the rightful private sector requirements. Needless to say, that for any meaningful cum a sustainable progress to take place in the country, it would be necessary to shift the policy conversation from appropriate policy interest rates to appropriate financial conditions and that too not unilaterally, but by taking on board all the key stakeholders. When markets understand where and how the government aims to guide financial conditions, they are more likely to respond and consistently perform better.

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com