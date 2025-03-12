Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Friends United crush Aziz Damani in AKG Premier League

Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Friends United secured a vital 26-run victory over Aziz Damani in Round 4 of the AKG Premier League Season 2, boosting their points tally from four to six at the historic Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground. Batting first, Friends United posted an imposing 181/3 in 20 overs. Rohail Javaid led the charge with a brilliant 55 not out off 39 balls, smashing seven fours and a six. Captain Murtaza Majid added a solid 47 not out off 36 balls, while Irfan Ali contributed 23 runs. Nabeel Rehmat was the standout bowler, claiming 2 wickets. In response, Aziz Damani fell short at 155/9 despite Mir Afzal Baig’s 39 off 23 balls and Nabeel Rehmat’s 39 off 32 balls. Irfan Rehmat played a quickfire 29 off 17, but disciplined bowling from Fayyaz Hussain, Inshaal Ibrahim, and Kamran Wali, who took two wickets each, sealed the win for Friends United.

At the post-match ceremony, senior footballer Azeem presented the Man of the Match award to Rohail Javaid for his match-winning knock.

Staff Reporter

