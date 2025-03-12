Google Wallet launches in Pakistan, expanding digital payment options

Google Wallet, the digital wallet application by tech giant Google, was officially launched in Pakistan on Wednesday, offering users a secure and convenient way to make payments, store digital items, and manage transactions.

According to a statement issued by Google, the app provides a safer and more streamlined payment experience while also supporting digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes. Users can download the application from the Google Play Store to get started.

Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the launch, stating, "Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and as more people embrace digital transactions, Google Wallet offers a secure, seamless, and efficient way to pay, shop, and travel."

He added that the app would allow users to tap-and-pay in stores, complete online checkouts effortlessly, and easily access their boarding passes while traveling. "This launch will contribute significantly to financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all," he emphasized.

As of today, cardholders of Bank AlFalah, Bank of Punjab, Faysal Bank Noor, HBL, JazzCash, Meezan Bank, and UBL can add their cards to Google Wallet and use their Android phones or Wear OS devices for contactless payments. Additionally, Allied Bank, Easypaisa Digital Bank, JS Bank, and Zindigi will soon integrate their cards with Google Wallet. Users can also make payments online and in-app through merchants partnered with PayFast, including Onic, Gul Ahmed, Sana Safinaz, J., and K-Electric.

In addition to payment functionalities, Google Wallet supports digital travel conveniences. Passengers flying with Batik Air and Thai Airways can store their boarding passes in the app, receiving real-time updates on departure times and gate changes for a hassle-free airport experience. Similarly, Bookme.pk and Sastaticket.pk users can save their bus, train, and event tickets in Google Wallet.

The statement also underscored Google Wallet’s commitment to privacy and security, incorporating industry-standard tokenization to protect transactions. The app generates a unique, device-specific token for each transaction, ensuring enhanced security. Additionally, banks require verification before adding a card, and screen lock protection ensures that only the authorized user can access the Wallet.

Users who already have an eligible credit or debit card saved to their Google account will see it automatically appear in Google Wallet. New cards can be added by following simple on-screen instructions, reviewing the issuer’s terms, and completing the verification process.

With Google Wallet now available in Pakistan, users can enjoy a seamless digital payment experience while traveling and shopping, both locally and internationally.