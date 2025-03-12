Govt committed to sustainable energy solutions for farmers: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Ishaq has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions for Pakistan's farmers.

He was chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee on the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power in Islamabad today.

The meeting reviewed progress on the solarization of tube wells initiative in Balochistan, including financial disbursements and retrieval of transformers.

Ishaq Dar urged all concerned to fast-track the implementation of this important joint initiative of the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan.

Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan, Minister of Power, Secretary Power, and senior officials from Finance, Power, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.