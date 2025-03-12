Govt delays decisions on dual nationals at SBP

The administration of has once again postponed key policy decisions regarding the appointment of dual nationals to top positions at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the implementation of a proposed carbon levy.

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the government deferred action on both matters. For the third consecutive time, delayed ruling on whether dual nationals should be allowed to serve as governors, deputy governors, or directors at the central bank.

Earlier the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired another inconclusive session on the carbon levy, which aims to curb emissions.