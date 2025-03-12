Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt delays decisions on dual nationals at SBP

Govt delays decisions on dual nationals at SBP
Web Desk
1:47 PM | March 12, 2025
National

The administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again postponed key policy decisions regarding the appointment of dual nationals to top positions at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the implementation of a proposed carbon levy.

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the government deferred action on both matters. For the third consecutive time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delayed ruling on whether dual nationals should be allowed to serve as governors, deputy governors, or directors at the central bank.

Earlier the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired another inconclusive session on the carbon levy, which aims to curb emissions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025