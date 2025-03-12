The fight for justice for the Palestinian people and the struggle against the barbaric genocide committed by the Israeli government have taken a new turn at the very heart of the US empire. Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and a permanent legal resident of the United States, has been abducted by immigration authorities, whisked away in the middle of the night, and now faces the revocation of his residency and imminent deportation. This comes in the wake of intensified efforts by Zionist groups and their lobbying arms to suppress university protests—a crackdown initiated by the Biden administration, which has seen over 3,200 activists arrested and hundreds of universities across the nation turned into scenes of repression. The once-revered institutions of Columbia University and New York University now stand as the final battlegrounds in this assault on free expression.

However, the abduction of Mahmoud Khalil has sparked widespread outrage across the United States. Not only does this violate the principles enshrined in the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech and protest, but it also breaches international law. Arresting those who oppose genocide is, by all legal and moral standards, tantamount to endorsing it—a fact acknowledged in international legal documents and judgments. As people from all walks of life mobilise to pressure the government into releasing Mahmoud Khalil, the true nature of America’s descent into authoritarianism is becoming increasingly clear.

In the United States, one can criticize the US, NATO, Islam, Christianity, or any other religion or nation without consequence. But the moment Israel and its unmistakably genocidal policies are called into question, individuals risk being stripped of their rights, censored, and even arrested. This only reinforces the undeniable reality that the US government has been thoroughly compromised by financial and political influence, with nearly every lawmaker—save for a few notable exceptions—effectively serving the interests of foreign lobbies rather than the American people. Increasingly, the United States appears to function as a proxy for Israel, rather than the other way around.

Perhaps Mahmoud Khalil’s case will mark a turning point, awakening the wider American public to the forces truly controlling their government—forces that, as it stands, do not seem to represent the interests of the people of the United States at all.