Hikers robbed at gunpoint on Islamabad’s Trail 7

Web Desk
1:41 PM | March 12, 2025
Regional, Islamabad

A group of ten hikers was robbed at gunpoint on Islamabad’s Trail 7, with one of them briefly kidnapped for ransom before being rescued, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on March 9 as the group returned from a hike and Iftar around 6:40 pm. Armed men intercepted them, stealing their cash and expensive mobile phones. The robbers then took one hiker, Umar Tariq, hostage and demanded Rs. 100,000 for his release.

Following a complaint by Abdul Muqeet, Golra Sharif police registered a case. He reported that the suspects spoke Punjabi and Urdu and could be identified if seen again.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayyum told media that police responded swiftly to a distress call. The sound of approaching sirens forced the robbers to abandon the hostage and flee into the mountains.

Trail 7 has witnessed multiple robbery cases in recent years, including incidents involving foreign tourists. While a police squad was assigned to patrol Margalla trails, hikers claim law enforcement presence on Trail 7 remains minimal.

Some believe avoiding high-risk areas is the best precaution, while others urge authorities to strengthen security to ensure public safety.

Web Desk

