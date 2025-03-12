Hikers robbed at gunpoint on Islamabad’s Trail 7

A group of ten hikers was robbed at gunpoint on Islamabad’s , with one of them briefly kidnapped for ransom before being rescued, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on March 9 as the group returned from a hike and Iftar around 6:40 pm. Armed men intercepted them, stealing their cash and expensive mobile phones. The robbers then took one hiker, Umar Tariq, hostage and demanded Rs. 100,000 for his release.

Following a complaint by Abdul Muqeet, Golra Sharif police registered a case. He reported that the suspects spoke Punjabi and Urdu and could be identified if seen again.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayyum told media that police responded swiftly to a distress call. The sound of approaching sirens forced the robbers to abandon the hostage and flee into the mountains.

has witnessed multiple robbery cases in recent years, including incidents involving foreign tourists. While a police squad was assigned to patrol Margalla trails, hikers claim law enforcement presence on remains minimal.

Some believe avoiding high-risk areas is the best precaution, while others urge authorities to strengthen security to ensure public safety.