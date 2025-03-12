IHC summons IGP Islamabad in petition challenging illegal detention of a person

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police to appear before the court in a petition challenging the illegal detention of a person.

On the previous hearing, the bench had ordered for registration of a case against SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), SHO Secretariat and other accused police officers for allegedly keeping a citizen in illegal detention. However, the court’s orders were not implemented. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition of Muhammad Ali father of the detenu Ali Muhammad through Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate against alleged detention of the later by Islamabad police officers. During the hearing, Justice Kayani asked from DSP Legal Sajid Cheema representing the police that whether any officers had been arrested. The DSP replied that a joint investigation team was formed, but the complainant did not appear for the identification process.

Counsel for the petitioner Sher Afzal Marwat contended that CCTV footage showed police officers picking up the man and in this situation, arranging an identity parade is unnecessary.

He called the incident a “kidnap for ransom” case and accused the officials of staging identity parade merely as an eyewash. He alleged that the SSP had offered Rs500,000 to withdraw the case.

In compliance of order dated 17.02.2025, statements U/S 164 Cr.P.C. of the complainant/ Muhammad Ali and detenue/ Ali Muhammad were recorded by Judicial Magistrate Sec-30, East, Islamabad, which prima facie reflect that the detainee, Ali Muhammad, was abducted by police officials on 26.04.2024, from Ghauri Town, and his valuables, including mobile phones, cash, watch, laptop, and a tablet, were also taken.

The statement added that his ordeal has not been over despite having heart condition and later, he was transferred to Hamza Camp and subsequently to the CIA Center I-9, where SP CIA and CTD officials illegally detained him for interrogation. During this period, Ishfaq Warraich demanded Rs. 2.5 million from his father and lastly he was shifted to Secretariat Police Station, where the ransom amount was paid to SHO Ishfaq Warraich. The detainee’s statement was supported by his father, Muhammad Ali, who provided CCTV footage to the investigating officer of Police Station Khanna, Islamabad, where FIR No. 771/24 under section 365 PPC, was registered for abduction of Ali Muhammad. Furthermore, the complainant referred all mobile phone numbers which were used by the police officials to demand ransom and had also recorded calls.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till March 13 (Thursday) by summoning the IG on the next hearing for further proceedings.

