Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Imran moves LHC for early hearing of May 9 bail plea cases

Imran moves LHC for early hearing of May 9 bail plea cases
Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
LAHORE  -  Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for early hearings on the bail pleas filed by him in 8 cases related to May 9 mayhem.

The PTI founder filed miscellaneous applications through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar. The former premier pleaded to have been nominated in the May 9 cases as part of political victimisation against him and his party. The plea recalled that last hearing on the bail application was conducted on Jan 16 after which no date was fixed for hearing those cases. It has been pleaded by the former premier that the bail applications be fixed for hearing immediately while contending “justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”.

Our Staff Reporter

