Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India’s Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report

NEWS WIRE
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, International

NEW DELHI  -  Byrnihat in India’s northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday. The town has a PM2.5 concentration of 128.2 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing Delhi, which ranks second with PM2.5 levels of 108.3 micrograms per cubic meter. Byrnihat, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has rapidly industrialized, housing cement factories, distilleries, and steel plants, leading to severe pollution.

The report highlighted that India is home to six of the nine most polluted cities globally.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025