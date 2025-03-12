Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Iran president rules out negotiations with US

March 12, 2025
Tehran  -  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will not negotiate with the US while being threatened, telling President Donald Trump to “do whatever the hell you want,” Iranian state media reports. “It is unacceptable for us that they [the US] give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want,” state media quotes Pezeshkian as saying.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations, a day after Trump said he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal.

While expressing openness to a deal with Tehran, Trump has reinstated the “maximum pressure” campaign he applied in his first term as president to isolate Iran from the global economy and drive its oil exports down toward zero.

