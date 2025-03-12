Islamabad’s Ecosystem

The Capital Development Authority’s decision to launch a campaign to remove mulberry trees in the federal capital and replace them with thousands of native plants is a welcome move that will come as a relief to many allergy-prone citizens. Mulberry trees produce large quantities of pollen, which, at the onset of the season, significantly affects residents. Decisions like this, informed by environmental experts and the CDA’s environmental wing, are exactly what we expect in efforts to preserve one of Pakistan’s most diverse and biologically vibrant cities.

However, while this step is commendable, other decisions by the CDA are truly baffling. Social media has recently erupted in outrage over the replacement of Islamabad’s lush greenery with imported palm trees. The Potohar Plateau, where Islamabad is located, is rich in native plant species that remain green year-round, provide ample shade, and help regulate temperatures.

Yet, in a misguided attempt to replicate the landscapes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the CDA and developers working on recent projects have imported palm trees—species not native to Pakistan—and planted them across the city. The result is a jarring contrast between Islamabad’s natural greenery and these austere, out-of-place trees, which stand out like a sore thumb. This move not only undermines the city’s natural identity in favour of foreign aesthetics but also harms its environment. Palm trees provide little shade, consume large amounts of water, and contribute to the urban heat island effect by increasing the temperature of their concrete surroundings. If Islamabad loses its carefully balanced microclimate, it will become a hotter and less hospitable city, undoing much of what makes it scenic and livable.

It is imperative that the CDA reverses this decision, removes these palm trees—better suited to the coastal cities of southern Pakistan—and restores Islamabad’s natural ecological balance.