Jaffar Express hostages rescued safely in successful operation: DG ISPR

The Pakistan Army announced on Wednesday that the Jaffar Express hostage-rescue operation had been successfully completed, with all attackers eliminated and hostages freed.

Speaking to a private news channel, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the operation’s conclusion, highlighting that units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC) participated in the mission.

The attack, carried out by militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), began on March 11 when they blew up a railway track in Bolan, stopped the Jaffar Express—carrying over 400 passengers—and took hostages. The terrorists used women and children as human shields, positioning suicide bombers among them.

Lt Gen Chaudhry revealed that snipers from the security forces neutralized the suicide bombers, while other attackers maintained contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan via satellite phones.

"All 33 terrorists have been sent to hell… no harm was caused to any passenger during the final clearance operation," he stated. However, he confirmed that before the operation began, 21 passengers were martyred by the terrorists.

Security forces safely rescued around 100 passengers on Tuesday evening, with additional hostages recovered on Wednesday. Bomb disposal squads are currently securing the area.

Lt Gen Chaudhry emphasized that such acts of terrorism will not be tolerated, warning that those responsible will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice. "This incident changes the rules of the game. No one can be allowed to target innocent Pakistanis because of a misguided ideology," he declared.

He reiterated that the terrorists had no connection to Islam, Pakistan, or Balochistan, affirming the state's commitment to eradicating such threats.