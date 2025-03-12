Javed Sheikh recalls cold encounter with Emraan Hashmi on ‘Jannat’ set

Veteran Pakistani actor recently opened up about his unpleasant experience working with Bollywood star in the 2008 film Jannat. During an appearance on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, Sheikh revealed that Hashmi’s unfriendly behaviour on set left a lasting impression.

Sheikh recalled that he first met Hashmi in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Newlands cricket stadium, where they were shooting for the film. “The director introduced us, and I extended my hand for a handshake, but his response was cold and dismissive. He turned his face away, which irked me,” Sheikh shared.

Reflecting on the moment, Sheikh admitted feeling disrespected, especially since Bollywood megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar had always shown him great regard. In response, he decided to take ‘soft revenge’ by refusing to rehearse with Hashmi unless the latter approached him first. “Eventually, he had to come to me, and though I rehearsed, I didn’t even look at him,” Sheikh said.

Throughout the remainder of the shoot, Sheikh maintained his distance and did not engage with Hashmi. Despite the behind-the-scenes tension, Jannat, co-starring Sonal Chauhan and directed by Kunal Deshmukh, received positive reviews and became a global box office success.