Wednesday, March 12, 2025
JIT summons PTI leaders over social media propaganda

4:02 PM | March 12, 2025
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan in connection with alleged negative propaganda on social media.

According to sources, notices have been issued to both leaders.

Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been directed to appear before the JIT today (Wednesday), while opposition leader Omar Ayub has been summoned on Thursday.

The JIT, led by Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) of Police, was formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Sources claim the team has gathered evidence related to the case.

