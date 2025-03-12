JSMU hosts event to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day, World Sleep Day

Karachi - The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), in collaboration with distinguished national figure Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi and the Tony Buzan Academy, organized a ceremony to celebrate International Women’s Day and World Sleep Day here on Monday.

Despite the observance of Ramazan, the event brought together leading experts, policymakers, faculty members, and media to address the pressing challenges faced by women in Pakistan while underscoring the often-overlooked importance of sleep in maintaining overall health and productivity.

According to a press release, the speakers at the event highlighted Pakistan’s persistent gender disparities in education and leadership.

Despite female literacy rates rising to 51%, they remain significantly lower than the 72% male literacy rate, emphasizing the urgency of equal access to education. Furthermore, with women occupying only 20% of seats in the National Assembly, discussions focused on breaking systemic barriers and increasing women’s representation in leadership roles to create a more equitable society.

JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon addressed the audience by stressing the critical need for family planning and population control.

He emphasized that empowering women through education, healthcare, and equal opportunities is not just a matter of social justice; it is essential for national progress and economic development.

Prof Dr Nighat Shah, Head of Ward 9B at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), shed light on the severe health risks faced by women, particularly in rural areas.

The event also brought attention to the crucial role of sleep in maintaining mental and physical health. Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, a distinguished expert in psychiatry, emphasized that sleep is as essential as nutrition and exercise.

He warned that sleep deprivation can lead to impaired cognitive function, weakened immunity, and a heightened risk of chronic diseases, urging individuals and communities to adopt healthier sleep habits.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Prof Tipu Sultan (Chancellor, Malir University) and Senator Karim Khwaja (Chairman, Sindh Mental Health Authority), alongside senior faculty members of JSMU, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Shehla Naseem (Secretary, College of Family Medicine Pakistan), and Prof Washdev Amar (Head of Psychiatry, DUHS). Raymond D Keene OBE (Chancellor, Tony Buzan Academy and Global President of BrainTrust UK) and Prof. Ahmed Ali Khan (Vice Chancellor, Tony Buzan Academy and Vice President of BrainTrust – India, Pakistan & Bangladesh) also shared their valuable insights through their official messages to commemorate the days and emphasized the event’s themes.

Former Test Cricketer and Captain of the Pakistan team Younus Khan SI also attended as a special guest.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and ajraks to participants, celebrating a commitment to advancing gender equality and health awareness. Through this impactful initiative, JSMU reaffirmed its dedication to building a society where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to thrive.