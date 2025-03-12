K-Electric proposes Rs4.84 per unit tariff cut

Karachi’s power consumers may soon receive significant relief as K-Electric (KE) has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a Rs4.84 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs. The proposed refund follows higher electricity charges levied in January 2025.

Under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for January, KE aims to refund approximately Rs4.84 billion to its consumers. NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on March 20 to review the request for a provisional negative FCA.

Previously, KE had sought a Rs4.94 per unit tariff reduction for December 2024. Meanwhile, in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to lowering electricity tariffs for both domestic consumers and industries through structural reforms in the power sector.